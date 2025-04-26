Shreyas Iyer Poised for Stellar Return Against Former Team KKR

In an interesting IPL 2025 showdown, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has highlighted Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's potential to shine against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer, who was instrumental in leading KKR to victory last season, surprisingly, was not retained for this year's campaign.

Rayudu, speaking on JioHotstar's Match Centre Live, suggested that Iyer's departure from KKR and current captaincy of Punjab Kings could fuel his performance. Punjab Kings, with their bolstered lineup, are emerging as plausible contenders for the playoffs, standing fifth with five wins out of eight matches.

The upcoming match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is crucial for KKR, who, after a series of losses, need a strong comeback to remain in playoff contention. Meanwhile, a win for Punjab could propel them into a competitive fourth position. Both teams are gearing up for an exciting encounter this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)