High-Stakes Deception: The Money Laundering Case Unveiling Political Ties

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident, accused of orchestrating a significant money-laundering scheme. Gowda allegedly swindled people by promising substantial returns on investments, leveraging claimed connections with high-profile politicians to instill confidence.

The ED's operation included raids at 14 Karnataka locations, targeting individuals connected to Gowda, including Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. Kulkarni, who described the probe as harassment, denied any financial dealings with Gowda, asserting that any alleged transactions would be traceable.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized these actions as political vendetta, particularly targeting opposition figures, challenging the impartiality of the federal agency's investigations. The case emerges amid broader accusations of selective enforcement through such raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)