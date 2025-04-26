Shiv Sena Calls for Marathi Unity Amid Thackeray Reunion Speculation
Amid speculation of a reunion between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) has called for unity in the interest of Mumbai and Maharashtra. The potential political rapprochement aims to protect Marathi pride. Both leaders express willingness to set aside past differences for the greater good.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) urged for unity in Mumbai and Maharashtra, stressing the protection of Marathi pride, amid rumors of a potential reunion between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.
This statement, made on social media, highlights the desire to unite despite past differences that the Thackerays consider trivial.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule commented that any alliance between Sena (UBT) and MNS is their prerogative, with no objections from their end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement