Shiv Sena Calls for Marathi Unity Amid Thackeray Reunion Speculation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) urged for unity in Mumbai and Maharashtra, stressing the protection of Marathi pride, amid rumors of a potential reunion between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

This statement, made on social media, highlights the desire to unite despite past differences that the Thackerays consider trivial.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule commented that any alliance between Sena (UBT) and MNS is their prerogative, with no objections from their end.

