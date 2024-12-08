Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Controversy: Mahayuti Accuses Opposition of Misleading Public

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra accused opposition parties of misleading voters regarding EVMs after losing the assembly elections. Despite Mahayuti's victory, the opposition demanded a return to ballot papers citing irregularities. Leadership from the ruling party claims opposition factions are deflecting failure instead of accepting election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:07 IST
Maharashtra Election Controversy: Mahayuti Accuses Opposition of Misleading Public
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance has leveled serious allegations against opposition parties in Maharashtra, claiming they are misleading the public about electronic voting machines (EVMs) following recent assembly elections.

During the November elections, the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured an overwhelming victory with 230 out of 288 seats. The opposition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), managed to win only 46 seats, yet has raised suspicions about EVM irregularities and calls for a return to ballot paper voting.

The ruling alliance accuses opposition leaders of deflection tactics. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticized the opposition for their double standards, and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule suggested that respected leaders like NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar are spreading confusion rather than accepting electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024