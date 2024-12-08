Maharashtra Election Controversy: Mahayuti Accuses Opposition of Misleading Public

The Mahayuti alliance has leveled serious allegations against opposition parties in Maharashtra, claiming they are misleading the public about electronic voting machines (EVMs) following recent assembly elections.

During the November elections, the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured an overwhelming victory with 230 out of 288 seats. The opposition, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), managed to win only 46 seats, yet has raised suspicions about EVM irregularities and calls for a return to ballot paper voting.

The ruling alliance accuses opposition leaders of deflection tactics. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticized the opposition for their double standards, and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule suggested that respected leaders like NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar are spreading confusion rather than accepting electoral defeat.

