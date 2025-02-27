Conflict Minerals Accusations Against Apple Dismissed in France

French prosecutors have decided not to pursue a case filed by the Democratic Republic of Congo against Apple subsidiaries regarding the use of conflict minerals in their supply chain, a document as viewed by Reuters suggests.

Originally filed in France and Belgium, the case accused Apple's subsidiaries of engaging in money laundering and deceptive business practices through the use of minerals from conflict zones in Congo and Rwanda. Apple vehemently denied these allegations, stating that their suppliers are instructed to avoid such minerals.

Congo's attorneys, William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth, criticized the decision as a "very partial dismissal" and announced plans to appeal, emphasizing the severity of the accusations, which allege links between mineral mining and serious human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)