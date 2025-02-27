Left Menu

Conflict Minerals Accusations Against Apple Dismissed in France

French prosecutors have closed a case against Apple subsidiaries filed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, accusing them of using conflict minerals. The Paris prosecutor's office deemed the allegations unfounded, but Congo's lawyers intend to challenge the decision, citing the gravity of the issue.

Updated: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French prosecutors have decided not to pursue a case filed by the Democratic Republic of Congo against Apple subsidiaries regarding the use of conflict minerals in their supply chain, a document as viewed by Reuters suggests.

Originally filed in France and Belgium, the case accused Apple's subsidiaries of engaging in money laundering and deceptive business practices through the use of minerals from conflict zones in Congo and Rwanda. Apple vehemently denied these allegations, stating that their suppliers are instructed to avoid such minerals.

Congo's attorneys, William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth, criticized the decision as a "very partial dismissal" and announced plans to appeal, emphasizing the severity of the accusations, which allege links between mineral mining and serious human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

