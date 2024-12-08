Left Menu

Trump Urges Russia and Ukraine to Cease Hostilities: Emphasizes Time for Action

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized Russia for abandoning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and signaled an end to Russian involvement in Syrian affairs, due to the war in Ukraine. Trump urged immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:51 IST
In a recent statement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed that Russia's decision to abandon Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ultimately led to his downfall. Trump remarked on social media that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, should not have been involved in Syrian affairs initially, and later lost interest due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, he has highlighted the weakened state of Russia and Iran, Assad's other major ally, due to the conflict with Ukraine and other regional dynamics. These comments come as he met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, advocating for a quick resolution to the prolonged conflict.

Trump emphasized the extensive human costs suffered by both Russians and Ukrainians, including significant civilian casualties in Ukraine. He further urged a ceasefire and immediate commencement of negotiations, calling on global powers, including China, to facilitate peace efforts. The world, according to Trump, is eagerly awaiting action from Russia to halt the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

