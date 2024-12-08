Left Menu

Syrian Civil War: A Turning Point with Rebel Triumph

Syrian rebels have announced the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, seizing Damascus and concluding over 13 years of civil conflict. Russia, traditionally an ally, finds its influence waning due to commitments in Ukraine. Moscow's support remains contingent upon the evolving circumstances of Syria's civil strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:24 IST
Syrian Civil War: A Turning Point with Rebel Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A seismic shift in the Syrian civil war occurred as rebels declared the removal of President Bashar al-Assad after clinching control over Damascus. This decisive moment concludes over a decade of authoritarian rule, offering new dynamics in the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

Russia, historically a staunch ally of Assad and critical in maintaining his power since their intervention in 2015, finds its ability to influence diminished amidst commitments in Ukraine. Despite maintaining strategic military facilities within Syria, Moscow's resource deployment has been curbed significantly.

Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, stated that the onus now falls on Syrians to navigate their civil war, with Russia remaining supportive but within limitations. He underscored the enduring complexity of Syria's conflict landscape, rife with polarised interests and extremist factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024