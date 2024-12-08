Syrian Civil War: A Turning Point with Rebel Triumph

A seismic shift in the Syrian civil war occurred as rebels declared the removal of President Bashar al-Assad after clinching control over Damascus. This decisive moment concludes over a decade of authoritarian rule, offering new dynamics in the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

Russia, historically a staunch ally of Assad and critical in maintaining his power since their intervention in 2015, finds its ability to influence diminished amidst commitments in Ukraine. Despite maintaining strategic military facilities within Syria, Moscow's resource deployment has been curbed significantly.

Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, stated that the onus now falls on Syrians to navigate their civil war, with Russia remaining supportive but within limitations. He underscored the enduring complexity of Syria's conflict landscape, rife with polarised interests and extremist factions.

