Punjab Prepares for Crucial Civic Polls on December 21

Punjab is set for municipal elections across five municipal corporations and 44 councils on December 21. The State Election Commission has established comprehensive arrangements and security measures. Nominations begin on December 9, with voting open from 7 am to 4 pm. Results will be announced on the polling day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST
In a significant electoral exercise, Punjab will conduct civic polls for five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats on December 21, the State Election Commission declared on Sunday.

Extensive preparations, including security arrangements and logistical support, have been finalized to ensure smooth polling. "The model code of conduct is effective immediately," stated State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri.

An electorate of 37.32 lakh, featuring over 17 lakh female voters, will cast their votes using electronic voting machines (EVMs). Prompt vote counting will occur post-polling, with districts implementing a strict security plan and prohibiting arms to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

