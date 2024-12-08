Aaditya Thackeray Labels Maharashtra Samajwadi Party as BJP's 'B Team'

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has accused the Maharashtra wing of the Samajwadi Party of functioning as the 'B team' for the BJP. His sharp remarks come in the wake of the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, deciding to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition over a contentious social media post by an aide of Uddhav Thackeray, which praised the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

Thackeray, addressing reporters, said, "Sometimes the state's SP unit operates like the BJP's B team. While Akhilesh Yadavji battles against the BJP, the Maharashtra SP's recent political maneuvers in the assembly elections raise questions." This followed Abu Azmi, the SP's Maharashtra unit chief, criticizing Shiv Sena (UBT) due to an advertisement and a controversial X post linked to the demolition.

In a rebuttal, Thackeray emphasized Shiv Sena's commitment to inclusive Hindutva. He stated, "Unlike BJP's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' rhetoric, we practice this inclusivity on the ground. Uddhav Thackeray actively includes everyone, a fact acknowledged by the people of Maharashtra."

(With inputs from agencies.)