Seismic Shift: Global Reactions to Assad's Ouster from Syria

In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels have seized control of Damascus, leading to the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad. This crucial development ends over a decade of his family's rule and marks a transformative moment for the Middle East, with significant global implications.

World leaders reacted swiftly. Iraq emphasized non-interference, while Iran called for unity and dialogue. Jordan highlighted regional security, and Israel hailed it as a significant blow to the Iranian axis. Nations like France and Egypt stressed the need for peace and support for Syrians.

The international community remains alert to Syria's stability, urging inclusive political processes and humanitarian support. The UN and other global actors look toward rebuilding and reconciliation, with hopes for a stable and peaceful future in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)