NSUI Detentions Mark Modi's Jaipur Visit

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur for the Rising Rajasthan investment summit, several NSUI members were detained.

State president Vinod Jakhar and numerous party workers were taken into custody early in the day and held at multiple police stations. All detainees were released after the Prime Minister left the city.

Gandhi Nagar SHO Rajkumar confirmed that the detentions followed potential protest plans by NSUI. NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati, who was also detained, noted that around two dozen members were picked up despite a lack of protest calls, expressing concern over Modi's inattention to youth and employment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)