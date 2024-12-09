Left Menu

Rifts Deepen in Maharashtra's 'Unnatural Alliance'

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam criticizes the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for its alliance with Congress, citing it targets Muslim votes. SP exited the MVA after a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's controversial remarks. Aaditya Thackeray accuses SP Maharashtra of aligning with BJP interests as MVA suffers election losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:07 IST
Rifts Deepen in Maharashtra's 'Unnatural Alliance'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party, of forming an 'unnatural alliance' primarily to capture Muslim votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Nirupam highlighted the strategic alignment with Congress as a means to rally Muslim support against the BJP. He urged Muslims in Maharashtra to reconsider their political choices in light of Shiv Sena's past involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition celebrations.

In response to recent controversies, the Samajwadi Party announced its departure from the MVA. Maharashtra SP president Abu Azmi cited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks as the catalyst for their exit, reaffirming SP's longstanding stance against communal politics. Azmi criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) for invoking imagery of the Babri Masjid demolition and Balasaheb Thackeray, which led to increased tensions within the coalition.

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) figure, responded by accusing the Maharashtra SP unit of occasionally acting in alignment with BJP interests. Thackeray emphasized that Shiv Sena's version of Hindutva is inclusive, aiming to unite rather than divide. Amid these political rifts, the MVA faced significant setbacks in the elections, securing only a fraction of the seats won by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024