Rifts Deepen in Maharashtra's 'Unnatural Alliance'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party, of forming an 'unnatural alliance' primarily to capture Muslim votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Nirupam highlighted the strategic alignment with Congress as a means to rally Muslim support against the BJP. He urged Muslims in Maharashtra to reconsider their political choices in light of Shiv Sena's past involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition celebrations.

In response to recent controversies, the Samajwadi Party announced its departure from the MVA. Maharashtra SP president Abu Azmi cited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks as the catalyst for their exit, reaffirming SP's longstanding stance against communal politics. Azmi criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) for invoking imagery of the Babri Masjid demolition and Balasaheb Thackeray, which led to increased tensions within the coalition.

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) figure, responded by accusing the Maharashtra SP unit of occasionally acting in alignment with BJP interests. Thackeray emphasized that Shiv Sena's version of Hindutva is inclusive, aiming to unite rather than divide. Amid these political rifts, the MVA faced significant setbacks in the elections, securing only a fraction of the seats won by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)