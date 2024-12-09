Left Menu

Britain Reviews Syrian Asylum Amidst Rebel Uprising

Britain has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims to assess the situation following a rebel takeover in Damascus. This move, similar to actions by Germany and Austria, comes after many Syrians fled their war-torn country, with thousands resettled in the UK by early 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom has halted Syrian asylum claim decisions temporarily, assessing recent developments as rebel forces took control of Damascus, as reported by Bloomberg.

The British Home Office has yet to comment on this decision. The UK follows Germany, Austria, and other European countries that have similarly stopped processing asylum applications from Syrians after President Bashar al-Assad handed power to Russia post-civil war.

Over recent years, millions of Syrians have sought refuge abroad, fleeing to neighboring countries and Europe. By February 2021, the UK resettled over 20,000 Syrian refugees under a government program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

