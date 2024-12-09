Britain Reviews Syrian Asylum Amidst Rebel Uprising

The United Kingdom has halted Syrian asylum claim decisions temporarily, assessing recent developments as rebel forces took control of Damascus, as reported by Bloomberg.

The British Home Office has yet to comment on this decision. The UK follows Germany, Austria, and other European countries that have similarly stopped processing asylum applications from Syrians after President Bashar al-Assad handed power to Russia post-civil war.

Over recent years, millions of Syrians have sought refuge abroad, fleeing to neighboring countries and Europe. By February 2021, the UK resettled over 20,000 Syrian refugees under a government program.

