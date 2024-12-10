UK Finance Ministry Targets Waste Reduction in Public Spending Overhaul

Britain's finance ministry has announced plans to clamp down on wasteful expenditures, urging government departments to align their spending with policy priorities. In a bid to overhaul the public sector, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is implementing strategies to ensure each pound is spent efficiently and effectively.

The move includes resurrecting the 'zero-based review' of public spending, last undertaken 17 years ago, to bring transparency and accountability to government expenses. Finance minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of reforming public services to meet modern demands, ultimately saving money while improving service delivery.

Letters have been dispatched to each department, advising that 'difficult' decisions may be needed to halt spending not aligned with government priorities. The finance ministry's comprehensive review, set for next year, will form part of their strategy to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues, setting strict budget limits for public services.

