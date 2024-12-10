Indonesia's Economic Strategy Amid Geopolitical Tensions

President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia emphasized the need for more efficient government spending in response to expected economic challenges arising from heightened geopolitical tensions. On Tuesday, he addressed ministers and government officials, urging them to streamline expenditures.

Geopolitical tensions are forecasted to decelerate the growth trajectories of major global economies. Prabowo stressed that Indonesia must preemptively refine fiscal strategies to mitigate potential economic slowdowns.

His call to action underscores the pressing necessity for economic resilience amid uncertain international relations, ensuring Indonesia can maintain stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)