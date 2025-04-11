AsiaOne's Grand Summit: Uniting Global Economies for Sustainable Future

AsiaOne Media Group is preparing to host the 25th Edition of the Asian Business & Social Forum and SIT20 Conference on April 16, 2025, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event will bring together business and social leaders from around the world, providing a platform for collaboration and mutual growth.

Attendees will engage in discussions on topics such as sustainable development and international trade, striving to solidify India's role as a key player in the global marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)