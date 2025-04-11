AsiaOne's Grand Summit: Uniting Global Economies for Sustainable Future
AsiaOne Media Group is set to host the 25th Asian Business & Social Forum and SIT20 Conference on April 16, 2025, in New Delhi. Leaders from diverse sectors will gather to discuss strategies for economic cooperation, sustainability, and partnerships, aiming to position India as a global marketplace powerhouse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:16 IST
- Country:
- India
AsiaOne Media Group is preparing to host the 25th Edition of the Asian Business & Social Forum and SIT20 Conference on April 16, 2025, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The event will bring together business and social leaders from around the world, providing a platform for collaboration and mutual growth.
Attendees will engage in discussions on topics such as sustainable development and international trade, striving to solidify India's role as a key player in the global marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement