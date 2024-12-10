Trump's Ethical Wall: Separation of Business and Government
Eric Trump stated that a significant division will be set up to ensure the separation of Trump Organization operations from U.S. government activities. He emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical boundaries by involving ethics advisers to uphold these obligations seriously.
'We will have ethics advisers,' Eric Trump assured, emphasizing a commitment to transparency and ethical business conduct.
The move aims to clearly delineate the roles of his family's private enterprise and public service to avoid conflicts of interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
