Controversy Erupts Over AIMIM's Decision to Field Tahir Hussain in Delhi Elections

The BJP's Delhi chapter has criticized AIMIM for nominating former MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain as a candidate from Mustafabad, igniting tensions. Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, remains in custody. AIMIM's move is seen as promoting divisive politics, provoking strong responses from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:30 IST
Tahir Hussain's family members and supporters met with AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ @asadowaisi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has sharply criticized the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for selecting former Municipal Corporation of Delhi Councillor Tahir Hussain as its candidate from the Mustafabad Assembly seat in the forthcoming Delhi elections. Hussain stands accused of playing a role in the 2020 NorthEast Delhi riots and is currently in judicial custody.

Kapil Mishra, Vice President of Delhi BJP, took to social media platform X to express his outrage, stating that AIMIM's decision is an attempt to foster divisive politics. Mishra alleged, "Tahir Hussain plotted the murder of hundreds of Hindus in Delhi. His house was a repository for weapons used against Hindus, and he is responsible for the gruesome murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma." He warned against any bid to incite further unrest in the capital, claiming that repercussions would be long-lasting.

The announcement of Hussain's candidacy was made by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, also on platform X. Owaisi highlighted that Hussain's family and supporters have joined AIMIM, reinforcing Hussain's bid despite him likely contesting the upcoming election from jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

