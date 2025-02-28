Court Decision Awaited on Kapil Mishra's Alleged Role in 2020 Delhi Riots
A court is set to deliver its order on whether an FIR should be filed against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision follows a plea by Mohammad Ilyas and opposition from police who claim Mishra had no role in the incident.
In a significant development, a court is poised to issue a ruling on March 24 regarding the potential filing of an FIR against Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra. This stems from allegations concerning Mishra's purported involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia reserved judgment on February 27 following an investigation that hinted at a scheme to misattribute blame to Mishra. This was in response to a legal plea by Mohammad Ilyas from Yamuna Vihar, countered by police claims denying Mishra's involvement.
The police stated in court that Mishra's role had been scrutinized in connection with the broader conspiracy behind the Delhi riots. Evidence presented included communications within the Delhi Protest Support Group, which suggested premeditated plans for disruptions well before the riots occurred.
