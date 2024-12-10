Left Menu

BJP's Offensive: Chargesheets Unveiled Against AAP Ahead of Delhi Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party by releasing chargesheets targeting the Delhi government over corruption and policy failures. BJP leader Vijender Gupta criticized AAP for its ineffective governance and alleged corruption, with a focus on education mismanagement.

Visual from the BJP event (Photo: Vijender Gupta/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heightened its offensive against the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Delhi assembly elections approach. The BJP has issued a chargesheet, accusing the Delhi administration of failing to resolve citizens' issues and citing various corruption accusations.

At a press conference held at the BJP's Delhi office, Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, revealed the chargesheets for 10 assembly constituencies, including Madipur, Burari, and Model Town, among others. The event also witnessed the launch of the tagline 'Delhi sarkar hui kangal, AAP vidhayak malamal, sheesh mahal me Kejriwal.'

Gupta attacked AAP, calling its leaders ineffective and accusing them of distancing themselves from their MLAs. He criticized AAP's education efforts under former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, alleging poor results, school closures, and a controversial liquor policy that led to alleged corruption. The BJP plans to distribute these chargesheets widely across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

