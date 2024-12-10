Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives

A devastating missile strike by Russian forces claimed the lives of three individuals and injured 16 others in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday. The attack destroyed a private clinic, leaving many trapped under its ruins, as rescue teams worked tirelessly to retrieve them.

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram that rescuers were continuing their search amid the debris for at least eight more people. Among the injured were two medics, and one person remained in serious condition. Eyewitness Anna Zubchenko, a 26-year-old ophthalmologist, recounted the moments of terror during the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the missile strike as 'brutal' and renewed calls for international assistance in enhancing Ukraine's air defenses. He emphasized the significance of political decisions by global leaders, highlighting that the means to bolster defense were available.

