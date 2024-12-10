Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives
A Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia resulted in three deaths and 16 injuries. Rescuers search for eight still trapped, while officials call for increased air defenses. President Zelenskiy urges global leaders to supply Ukraine with necessary defense systems following this latest attack.
A devastating missile strike by Russian forces claimed the lives of three individuals and injured 16 others in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday. The attack destroyed a private clinic, leaving many trapped under its ruins, as rescue teams worked tirelessly to retrieve them.
The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram that rescuers were continuing their search amid the debris for at least eight more people. Among the injured were two medics, and one person remained in serious condition. Eyewitness Anna Zubchenko, a 26-year-old ophthalmologist, recounted the moments of terror during the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the missile strike as 'brutal' and renewed calls for international assistance in enhancing Ukraine's air defenses. He emphasized the significance of political decisions by global leaders, highlighting that the means to bolster defense were available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
