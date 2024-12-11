Left Menu

Latest Health Updates: Obesity Drug Trials and Record Dengue Outbreak

The latest in health news includes Zealand Pharma's obesity drug trial, a record dengue outbreak in the Americas, CervoMed's failed dementia trial, and Eli Lilly's policy focuses under Trump. Additionally, GSK's cancer drug shows promise, Walgreens considers a buyout, and WHO works on a pandemic treaty.

Updated: 11-12-2024 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zealand Pharma has initiated its Phase 2b trial for the obesity drug petrelintide, enrolling the first patient. The drug mimics the hormone amylin, which works with insulin post-ingestion. This trial marks progress in managing overweight conditions.

A dengue outbreak has reached record highs in the Americas with 12.6 million reported cases and 7,700 deaths this year, as per PAHO. Stronger mitigation efforts are urged to combat this widespread mosquito-borne disease.

CervoMed's shares have plummeted by 77% following the failure of their dementia drug neflamapimod in a mid-stage trial. The drug showed no significant symptom reduction compared to a placebo, prompting further investigation into the results.

