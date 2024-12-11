Latest Health Updates: Obesity Drug Trials and Record Dengue Outbreak
The latest in health news includes Zealand Pharma's obesity drug trial, a record dengue outbreak in the Americas, CervoMed's failed dementia trial, and Eli Lilly's policy focuses under Trump. Additionally, GSK's cancer drug shows promise, Walgreens considers a buyout, and WHO works on a pandemic treaty.
Zealand Pharma has initiated its Phase 2b trial for the obesity drug petrelintide, enrolling the first patient. The drug mimics the hormone amylin, which works with insulin post-ingestion. This trial marks progress in managing overweight conditions.
A dengue outbreak has reached record highs in the Americas with 12.6 million reported cases and 7,700 deaths this year, as per PAHO. Stronger mitigation efforts are urged to combat this widespread mosquito-borne disease.
CervoMed's shares have plummeted by 77% following the failure of their dementia drug neflamapimod in a mid-stage trial. The drug showed no significant symptom reduction compared to a placebo, prompting further investigation into the results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- obesity
- dengue
- drug trials
- research
- pharma
- diabetes
- cancer treatment
- WHO
- epidemic
ALSO READ
India's Pharmaceutical Prowess: Leading the Global Generic Drug Market
Uniting Against Diabetes: Colombo's Call to Action
Kenya and IVI Sign MoU to Strengthen Vaccine Production and Research Capabilities
Unlocking Genetic Clues: South Asians' Early Diabetes Risk
Health News Highlights: Pharmaceuticals, Regulatory Actions, and Cultural Debates