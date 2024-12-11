Latest Health Updates: Obesity Drug Trials and Record Dengue Outbreak

Zealand Pharma has initiated its Phase 2b trial for the obesity drug petrelintide, enrolling the first patient. The drug mimics the hormone amylin, which works with insulin post-ingestion. This trial marks progress in managing overweight conditions.

A dengue outbreak has reached record highs in the Americas with 12.6 million reported cases and 7,700 deaths this year, as per PAHO. Stronger mitigation efforts are urged to combat this widespread mosquito-borne disease.

CervoMed's shares have plummeted by 77% following the failure of their dementia drug neflamapimod in a mid-stage trial. The drug showed no significant symptom reduction compared to a placebo, prompting further investigation into the results.

