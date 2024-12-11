Left Menu

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

The U.S. Justice Department's inspector general criticized prosecutors for subpoenaing communication records from Congress members and staff. This action, seen as potentially chilling to oversight, occurred during Trump's first term amid investigations into media leaks. Although the watchdog found no political motive, the subpoenas risked inappropriate interference with Congress's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 05:36 IST
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Justice Department's inspector general has raised concerns about prosecutors' decisions during Trump's initial presidency to subpoena the communication records of congressional members and staff. This move by the department was sought to identify leaks of classified information to the media in 2017 and 2018.

Records from two Democratic Congress members and 43 staffers were involved, with staffers almost equally divided between democrats and republicans, raising bipartisan worries about congressional oversight threats. The investigation started in the wake of reports about a meeting between Trump's campaign and Russia's ambassador.

The report found no political bias but noted an appearance of Justice Department interference. As backlash mounted, the Department revised its policy to safeguard journalists and congressional records. Notably, no charges were filed, and the cases are now closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024