Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

The Justice Department's inspector general has raised concerns about prosecutors' decisions during Trump's initial presidency to subpoena the communication records of congressional members and staff. This move by the department was sought to identify leaks of classified information to the media in 2017 and 2018.

Records from two Democratic Congress members and 43 staffers were involved, with staffers almost equally divided between democrats and republicans, raising bipartisan worries about congressional oversight threats. The investigation started in the wake of reports about a meeting between Trump's campaign and Russia's ambassador.

The report found no political bias but noted an appearance of Justice Department interference. As backlash mounted, the Department revised its policy to safeguard journalists and congressional records. Notably, no charges were filed, and the cases are now closed.

