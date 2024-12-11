Left Menu

Trump's Latest Jab: Trudeau as 'Governor of Canada'

US President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Truth Social, referring to him as the 'Governor of Canada'. This followed a dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago where Trump warned of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports unless Canada addressed illegal immigration and drug trafficking issues.

Updated: 11-12-2024 07:17 IST
In a provocative post on the social media platform Truth Social, US President-elect Donald Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the 'Governor of Canada.' This jibe comes amid rising tensions over trade policies.

The two leaders recently met for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss the President-elect's threat of imposing a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods unless the Canadian government acts to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the US.

During their meeting, Trudeau expressed concerns about the potential economic impact of such tariffs, reportedly prompting Trump to jest that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. Trump's remarks were reiterated in an NBC News interview and reposted on Truth Social, drawing further attention to the brewing economic tensions.

