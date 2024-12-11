Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Record Dengue Outbreak, Food Companies in Hot Water, Pandemic Treaty Progress

Current health news highlights a record dengue outbreak in the Americas, a lawsuit against major food companies for marketing 'addictive' foods, and the potential finalization of a pandemic treaty by 2025. Other stories include Walgreens' talks to go private, and a lawsuit appeal regarding opioid responsibility.

Updated: 11-12-2024 10:28 IST
The Americas are grappling with an unprecedented dengue outbreak, with cases reaching over 12.6 million and 7,700 fatalities, according to the Pan American Health Organization. The organization emphasizes the need for enhanced control measures as this mosquito-borne disease marks its highest incidence since 1980.

In a different health concern, major U.S. food companies, including Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola, face legal action over allegations of marketing 'addictive' ultra-processed foods to children. The lawsuit claims these practices contribute to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes in youth, spotlighting the impact of nutritional choices on public health.

Meanwhile, the WHO is optimistic about finalizing a pandemic treaty by 2025, aiming for better global coordination in future health emergencies. This development comes amid a complex backdrop of diplomatic negotiations and varies responses to past pandemic challenges, such as those posed by COVID-19.

