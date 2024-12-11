Opposition MPs Stage Tricolour Protest Over Adani Controversy
Opposition MPs staged demonstrations, greeting BJP counterparts with tricolours and roses, urging discussions on issues, including the Adani matter. Led by Congress, these protests demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into alleged collusion involving the Adani Group, a matter refuted by the conglomerate as baseless.
- Country:
- India
In a striking display of dissent, several opposition MPs presented BJP compatriots with the national tricolour and red roses within Parliament's premises. Urging the House to engage in discussions on pressing matters like the Adani controversy, they demanded transparency and accountability.
This act was part of the Congress's ongoing demonstrations, focusing on allegations against the Adani Group. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi even offered a tricolour card to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, symbolizing their call for a resolved debate.
The protests intensified after Adani's indictment in a US court, prompting the opposition to reaffirm their demand for a joint parliamentary committee investigation, which the Adani Group has strongly denied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch
Maharashtra Election Dispute: Congress Alleges EVM Malfunctioning as BJP Demands Acceptance
If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hatred: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to BJP.
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Jhuggi Tourism' Amid Election Tensions
Karnataka BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Amid Waqf Protest Split