Romania's Pro-European Parties Form Majority Amid Election Turmoil
Romania's pro-European parties have agreed to form a governing majority, excluding hard-right factions, and may endorse a single candidate for the re-run of the annulled presidential election. This move comes amid accusations of Russian meddling and after a court invalidated the initial presidential vote due to irregularities.
Romania's pro-European political factions have reached a crucial agreement to establish a governing majority, effectively sidelining hard-right elements, as the country prepares for a re-run of its annulled presidential election.
The decision follows a tense parliamentary election that saw both leftist Social Democrats and ultranationalist groups securing significant seats. Calin Georgescu, a far-right candidate critical of NATO, unexpectedly surged to prominence, leading to concerns of foreign interference and the eventual cancellation of the presidential vote by Romania's highest court.
The new coalition government's priority will be addressing economic reforms while managing increased budget deficits, as they aim to support a unified pro-European presidential candidate for the impending election. Meanwhile, investigations into Georgescu's campaign cast uncertainty on his eligibility for the re-run.
