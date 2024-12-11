Syrians Return Home After Assad's Ouster: New Hopes for a Nation Rebuilt
Following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, many Syrians are returning home from Turkey, where they've faced years of hardship. This marks a new chapter of hope as they anticipate rebuilding their lives in a changed Syria. Turkey, supporting Syrian opposition, manages increased border crossings.
Thousands of Syrians are returning to their homeland, seeking new opportunities after President Bashar al-Assad's removal by rebel forces. At the Turkish border, hopeful faces eagerly anticipate renewed lives back in Syria.
Mustafa and his family, like many others, prepare to leave their Turkish refuge, reflecting confidence in a new Syria ushered in by the rebel forces. As Turkey expands border gate hours, deportation drives other families like Dua's to return to Syria's rebel-controlled areas.
The interim government strives to re-integrate millions of refugees amidst economic challenges. Syrian opposition forces, now in power, promise potential stability and familiarity, signaling broader regional changes that affect countless lives globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNHCR Appeals for Greater Support as Refugees Begin Returning to Central African Republic
Mizoram's Bold Plan to Relocate Bangladeshi Refugees
Erdogan and Putin Tackle Rising Syrian Conflict
U.S. Border Crossings Drop Amid Tensions: A New Narrative on Immigration
Aleppo: A Renewed Battlefield in Syrian Conflict