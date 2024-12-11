Shockwaves in Kabul: Taliban Minister Killed in Brazen Suicide Bombing
A suicide bombing in Kabul killed the Taliban's refugee minister, Khalil Haqqani, marking the first high-profile attack on the Taliban's inner circle since their return to power. The bombing raises concerns over the Taliban's control and security in Afghanistan.
A devastating suicide bombing in Kabul has claimed the life of Khalil Haqqani, Afghanistan's Taliban-led refugee minister, along with two others. This attack is the most audacious assault on the Taliban's leadership since they regained control three years ago, officials reported on Wednesday.
The explosion occurred within the ministry, taking the life of Haqqani, who was last seen in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Khalil Haqqani was a prominent figure, being the uncle to acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who leads a significant Taliban faction.
The attack signifies the first Cabinet minister casualty since the Taliban took power, posing a challenge to their claims of restored peace. International reactions include Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who condemned the act as a terrorist attack. The incident stokes existing tensions with Islamic State affiliates, known for targeting Afghan minorities.
