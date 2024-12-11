Brazilians Skeptical of Fiscal Reforms Amid Economic Optimism
A recent poll reveals that the majority of Brazilians doubt government's tax reforms and spending cuts will resolve the fiscal deficit. While approval of President Lula's performance and economic expectations have slightly increased, skepticism about fiscal measures persists among citizens, according to the Genial/Quaest survey.
A recent poll indicates a prevailing skepticism among Brazilians regarding the government's efforts to tackle the fiscal deficit through tax reforms and spending cuts. The Genial/Quaest survey highlighted that 68% of informed citizens believe these measures won't suffice to improve public accounts.
Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's narrow approval rating continues to inch upwards, reflecting a cautious optimism about his leadership. Notably, 51% of the populace anticipates economic improvement in the coming year, up from 45% in October.
The survey, executed before President Lula underwent surgery, underscores a nuanced national sentiment. Although his approval rating has risen to 52%, and government approval slightly improved, considerable doubt remains over fiscal strategies intended to strengthen the country's financial standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)