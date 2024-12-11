Brazilians Skeptical of Fiscal Reforms Amid Economic Optimism

A recent poll indicates a prevailing skepticism among Brazilians regarding the government's efforts to tackle the fiscal deficit through tax reforms and spending cuts. The Genial/Quaest survey highlighted that 68% of informed citizens believe these measures won't suffice to improve public accounts.

Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's narrow approval rating continues to inch upwards, reflecting a cautious optimism about his leadership. Notably, 51% of the populace anticipates economic improvement in the coming year, up from 45% in October.

The survey, executed before President Lula underwent surgery, underscores a nuanced national sentiment. Although his approval rating has risen to 52%, and government approval slightly improved, considerable doubt remains over fiscal strategies intended to strengthen the country's financial standing.

