Serbia's President Vucic Concedes to Student Protesters

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has responded to weeks of student-led protests triggered by a deadly train station disaster by agreeing to their demands. The incident in Novi Sad had sparked outrage over government corruption and construction negligence.

Vucic committed to releasing all reconstruction-related documents and ensuring the release of arrested demonstrators. This marks the first instance since his rise to power in 2012 that Vucic has acquiesced to civil protest demands.

Amidst ongoing demonstrations, opposition leader Savo Manojlovic condemned Vucic's handling of legal documents, marking it as a state governance failure. Protests are set to continue as demands for the apprehension of those clashing with students persist.

