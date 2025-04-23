At this moment we are all one with government in fighting the terrorists: Kharge.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
At this moment we are all one with government in fighting the terrorists: Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yoga's Towering Tribute: A Serenade of Peace at One World Trade Center
Goldman Sachs Forecast: High Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal
Unresolved Conflict: Russia and Japan's Elusive Peace Treaty
Supreme Court to Review Probe into 2018 Sukma Encounter Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts
Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Stalled Amid Rising Tensions