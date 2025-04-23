BI WORLDWIDE India Achieves Fourth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification

In a remarkable achievement, BI WORLDWIDE, a leader in loyalty and engagement solutions, has secured the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the fourth consecutive year. Recognized from February 2025 to February 2026 under the mid-size organizations category, this certification reaffirms the company's dedication to nurturing an employee-centric environment.

The organization consistently improves in the Great Place To Work® survey, with 83% of employees affirming it as a great place to work. Key areas of satisfaction include leadership confidence, safety and inclusivity, and career development opportunities. This success underscores BI WORLDWIDE India's employee value proposition of fostering growth in an innovative and trusting culture.

Siddharth Reddy, CEO & Managing Director, expressed pride in the certification, reflecting its alignment with the company's core values and future-focused initiatives. Director Vijaya Ganugapati highlighted the essential role of innovation and trust in their workplace, aiming to make BI WORLDWIDE India the preferred employer for top talent. The company remains committed to enhancing customer excellence and driving impactful business results.

(With inputs from agencies.)