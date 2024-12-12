Left Menu

Social Media Firestorm Over CPI(M) Leader's 'Beer Bottle'

Chintha Jerome, a CPI(M) leader, faced cyberbullying over a viral video where she drank from a reusable bottle resembling a beer bottle. The party adheres to green protocols, using reusable bottles. The incident highlights the spread of misinformation in post-truth politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:03 IST
Social Media Firestorm Over CPI(M) Leader's 'Beer Bottle'
cyberbullying
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident highlighting the volatility of social media, CPI(M) state committee member Chintha Jerome became the target of cyberbullying. The controversy erupted after a video of her drinking from a reusable bottle, resembling a beer bottle, was shared during the party's Kollam district conference.

Jerome took to Facebook to clarify, expressing concerns about the mental state of those who mistook the herbal water-filled bottle for beer. The party's emphasis on green protocols, which includes the use of reusable bottles, was noted by Jerome as an example of their commitment to eco-friendly politics.

Addressing the media, Jerome, who has previously chaired the Kerala State Youth Commission, voiced distress over the circulation of these images by left-wing detractors. She emphasized how such misleading narratives contribute to the rise of post-truth politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024