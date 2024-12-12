Social Media Firestorm Over CPI(M) Leader's 'Beer Bottle'

In a recent incident highlighting the volatility of social media, CPI(M) state committee member Chintha Jerome became the target of cyberbullying. The controversy erupted after a video of her drinking from a reusable bottle, resembling a beer bottle, was shared during the party's Kollam district conference.

Jerome took to Facebook to clarify, expressing concerns about the mental state of those who mistook the herbal water-filled bottle for beer. The party's emphasis on green protocols, which includes the use of reusable bottles, was noted by Jerome as an example of their commitment to eco-friendly politics.

Addressing the media, Jerome, who has previously chaired the Kerala State Youth Commission, voiced distress over the circulation of these images by left-wing detractors. She emphasized how such misleading narratives contribute to the rise of post-truth politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)