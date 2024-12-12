Turbulent Times: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Battles and Political Turmoil
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol fights against impeachment efforts following his martial law order, which precipitated a major political crisis. With allegations of electoral interference by North Korea and division within his own party, Yoon's presidency is under intense scrutiny, potentially leading to his removal from office.
South Korea's political landscape is facing unprecedented turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol battles possible impeachment amid internal party dissent. The crisis erupts after Yoon's martial law order, which critics label a power overreach.
In a polarizing address, Yoon alleges North Korean cyber interference in past elections, casting doubt on the legitimacy of electoral processes. The scandal further complicates the political equation ahead of a pivotal second impeachment vote.
Despite the fracturing of his ruling People Power Party, Yoon maintains support from key allies. As the situation develops, the threat of constitutional intervention looms, risking prolonged instability in the nation's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
