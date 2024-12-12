Left Menu

Macron's High-Stakes Political Balancing Act

French President Emmanuel Macron seeks a political deal for a stable government after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's resignation. Macron explores alliances with centrists and conservatives, while engaging leftist parties to avoid no-confidence votes. A temporary bill is introduced to maintain government functions until a new budget is approved.

French President Emmanuel Macron is navigating a complex political landscape as he seeks to stabilize the government following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. A spokesperson for the outgoing administration revealed on Wednesday that Macron aims to appoint a new prime minister while ensuring the country's stability.

Macron currently relies on a coalition between his centrist allies and The Republicans, a conservative party, although together they lack a parliamentary majority. Bregeon, the presidential spokesperson, pointed out that Macron is considering two main options: broadening this alliance, potentially involving moderates from the left, or securing an agreement with leftist parties to abstain from no-confidence votes.

In parallel, Macron conducts dialogues across the political spectrum, excluding far-right and hard-left factions like Marine Le Pen's National Rally and Jean-Luc Mélenchon's France Unbowed. Meanwhile, the outgoing government has proposed a bill to allow tax collection from January 1st, thereby preventing a governmental shutdown until a formal budget is submitted and ratified by the new administration.

