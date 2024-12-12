Left Menu

Maharashtra Set for Cabinet Expansion Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra's cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 14, amidst political speculations. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirmed the date, while addressing MSP issues with Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mahayuti alliance, which won a landslide victory, faces criticism for delayed cabinet naming. Devendra Fadnavis addressed the speculations surrounding his Delhi visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST
Maharashtra Set for Cabinet Expansion Amid Political Tensions
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra state government is set to expand its cabinet on December 14, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Addressing the media, Pawar confirmed the long-anticipated development while also discussing sugarcane farmers' issues, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Despite meeting Shah, NCP leader Praful Patel termed the interaction a 'courtesy call' and dismissed further speculation, emphasizing that discussions covered a range of agricultural concerns. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the formula for cabinet expansion has already been decided amid ongoing reports linking his Delhi visit to the formation.

Critics have targeted the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, for its delay in announcing key cabinet positions, which has led to uncertainty in the state administration. Maharashtra's recent elections saw the alliance achieve a resounding victory, securing 235 seats. As the largest party, the BJP is under pressure to finalize its cabinet promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024