Maharashtra Set for Cabinet Expansion Amid Political Tensions

The Maharashtra state government is set to expand its cabinet on December 14, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Addressing the media, Pawar confirmed the long-anticipated development while also discussing sugarcane farmers' issues, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Despite meeting Shah, NCP leader Praful Patel termed the interaction a 'courtesy call' and dismissed further speculation, emphasizing that discussions covered a range of agricultural concerns. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the formula for cabinet expansion has already been decided amid ongoing reports linking his Delhi visit to the formation.

Critics have targeted the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, for its delay in announcing key cabinet positions, which has led to uncertainty in the state administration. Maharashtra's recent elections saw the alliance achieve a resounding victory, securing 235 seats. As the largest party, the BJP is under pressure to finalize its cabinet promptly.

