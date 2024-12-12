Maharashtra Set for Cabinet Expansion Amid Political Tensions
Maharashtra's cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 14, amidst political speculations. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirmed the date, while addressing MSP issues with Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mahayuti alliance, which won a landslide victory, faces criticism for delayed cabinet naming. Devendra Fadnavis addressed the speculations surrounding his Delhi visit.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra state government is set to expand its cabinet on December 14, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Addressing the media, Pawar confirmed the long-anticipated development while also discussing sugarcane farmers' issues, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Despite meeting Shah, NCP leader Praful Patel termed the interaction a 'courtesy call' and dismissed further speculation, emphasizing that discussions covered a range of agricultural concerns. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the formula for cabinet expansion has already been decided amid ongoing reports linking his Delhi visit to the formation.
Critics have targeted the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, for its delay in announcing key cabinet positions, which has led to uncertainty in the state administration. Maharashtra's recent elections saw the alliance achieve a resounding victory, securing 235 seats. As the largest party, the BJP is under pressure to finalize its cabinet promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM: Eknath Shinde in Thane.
I called PM Modi, Amit Shah and told them to decide (on next CM), and assured them that I will abide by that decision: Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena Thanks Amit Shah After Maharashtra Election Triumph
Kejriwal Blasts Amit Shah Over Delhi's Deteriorating Law and Order
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar join Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for power-sharing talks.