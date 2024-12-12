Left Menu

Yoon's Defiant Stand: South Korea's Political Turmoil Heats Up

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's defiant speech ahead of a second impeachment vote deepened divisions within his People Power Party. Accusing opponents of being 'anti-state,' Yoon defended his martial law order, rallying some supporters but leaving calls for his impeachment stronger as factions split.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:01 IST
Yoon's Defiant Stand: South Korea's Political Turmoil Heats Up
Yoon

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a combative speech on Thursday that stirred political discord, further dividing his People Power Party (PPP) and galvanizing calls for his impeachment.

Yoon accused his political adversaries of aligning with North Korea, defending last week's martial law order as a necessary defense of democracy, echoing sentiments popular on conservative platforms online. This rhetoric marked a notable shift from a previous address where he expressed remorse and left his future to the judgment of his party.

The internal rift within the PPP became pronounced as its leader, Han Dong-hoon, pushed for the impeachment, while pro-Yoon forces elected Kweon Seong-dong as a new floor leader. Public sentiment, captured in a recent Realmeter poll, showed sweeping support, over 73%, for Yoon's impeachment, illustrating a national divide over the president's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024