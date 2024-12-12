Yoon's Defiant Stand: South Korea's Political Turmoil Heats Up
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's defiant speech ahead of a second impeachment vote deepened divisions within his People Power Party. Accusing opponents of being 'anti-state,' Yoon defended his martial law order, rallying some supporters but leaving calls for his impeachment stronger as factions split.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a combative speech on Thursday that stirred political discord, further dividing his People Power Party (PPP) and galvanizing calls for his impeachment.
Yoon accused his political adversaries of aligning with North Korea, defending last week's martial law order as a necessary defense of democracy, echoing sentiments popular on conservative platforms online. This rhetoric marked a notable shift from a previous address where he expressed remorse and left his future to the judgment of his party.
The internal rift within the PPP became pronounced as its leader, Han Dong-hoon, pushed for the impeachment, while pro-Yoon forces elected Kweon Seong-dong as a new floor leader. Public sentiment, captured in a recent Realmeter poll, showed sweeping support, over 73%, for Yoon's impeachment, illustrating a national divide over the president's actions.
