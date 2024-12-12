China and U.S. Forge New Era of Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed readiness to explore cooperative paths with the United States for harmonious coexistence in a newly emerging era, as reported by Xinhua.

In a letter to the U.S.-China Business Council, Xi underscored the deeply intertwined interests of both nations, emphasizing that the potential for collaboration is 'infinitely vast.'

With a focus on economic and trade relations, which are pivotal to bilateral ties, Xi asserted China's commitment to maintaining dialogue and expanding cooperation with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)