Left Menu

China and U.S. Forge New Era of Cooperation

President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to work with the U.S. in exploring collaborative paths for coexistence in a new era. He highlighted the intertwined interests of both nations and expressed readiness to enhance economic and trade relations, viewing the cooperation space as vast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:13 IST
China and U.S. Forge New Era of Cooperation
Representative image Image Credit:

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed readiness to explore cooperative paths with the United States for harmonious coexistence in a newly emerging era, as reported by Xinhua.

In a letter to the U.S.-China Business Council, Xi underscored the deeply intertwined interests of both nations, emphasizing that the potential for collaboration is 'infinitely vast.'

With a focus on economic and trade relations, which are pivotal to bilateral ties, Xi asserted China's commitment to maintaining dialogue and expanding cooperation with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024