China and U.S. Forge New Era of Cooperation
President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to work with the U.S. in exploring collaborative paths for coexistence in a new era. He highlighted the intertwined interests of both nations and expressed readiness to enhance economic and trade relations, viewing the cooperation space as vast.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed readiness to explore cooperative paths with the United States for harmonious coexistence in a newly emerging era, as reported by Xinhua.
In a letter to the U.S.-China Business Council, Xi underscored the deeply intertwined interests of both nations, emphasizing that the potential for collaboration is 'infinitely vast.'
With a focus on economic and trade relations, which are pivotal to bilateral ties, Xi asserted China's commitment to maintaining dialogue and expanding cooperation with the U.S.
