New Syrian Power Shift: HTS Braces for Inclusive Governance

The Islamist group led by Ahmad al-Sharaa has rapidly assumed control of Syria's government, causing anxieties over the inclusivity of their rule. The swift establishment of an interim government and communication with foreign envoys underscores the group's newfound power.

Mohammed al-Bashir was named interim prime minister following HTS's successful toppling of Bashar al-Assad. Despite breaking ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, the faction's emergence leaves suspicions about its intentions, particularly regarding minority protections.

HTS is pressed to clarify details of its planned transition, particularly its stance on a new constitution, as global powers, including the U.S. and Turkey, advocate for a credible governance process consistent with international resolutions.

