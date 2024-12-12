New Syrian Power Shift: HTS Braces for Inclusive Governance
Rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's Islamist coalition has swiftly taken control of Syria, prompting concerns about government inclusivity. The HTS group promises protection of minorities even as it sets new governance, appointing Mohammed al-Bashir as interim prime minister. Challenges ahead include establishing a new, non-sectarian constitution.
The Islamist group led by Ahmad al-Sharaa has rapidly assumed control of Syria's government, causing anxieties over the inclusivity of their rule. The swift establishment of an interim government and communication with foreign envoys underscores the group's newfound power.
Mohammed al-Bashir was named interim prime minister following HTS's successful toppling of Bashar al-Assad. Despite breaking ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, the faction's emergence leaves suspicions about its intentions, particularly regarding minority protections.
HTS is pressed to clarify details of its planned transition, particularly its stance on a new constitution, as global powers, including the U.S. and Turkey, advocate for a credible governance process consistent with international resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
