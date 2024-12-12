Debate Heats Up Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The contentious 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has ignited a debate among political leaders following its approval by the Union Cabinet. Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant advocated for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to address the intricacies of implementing synchronized polls, citing the challenges posed by India's federal structure.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Desai raised concerns about the Election Commission and the capability of administrative bodies to conduct simultaneous elections, given past instances where states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and others faced logistical challenges. Desai acknowledged the potential benefits but flagged infrastructure and capability as significant hurdles.

Meanwhile, DMK MP T Siva urged for thorough parliamentary scrutiny of the bill, affirming that the opposition is preparing for a rigorous debate while acknowledging their reservations. The decision to introduce this bill in Parliament marks a significant step towards organizing synchronized elections, as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the effort as a move to enhance democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)