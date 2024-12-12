Trump's Second Triumph: TIME's 2024 Person of the Year

Donald Trump, once again, claims the spotlight as TIME magazine's 2024 Person of the Year. Known for its history of recognizing influential figures, TIME cited Trump's comeback as a historic achievement, significantly altering America's political landscape.

This is the second time the former president has received this honor, the first being in 2016 following his initial presidential victory. Trump's role in dramatically shifting American politics was highlighted, from leading through tumultuous times to reshaping the GOP.

TIME emphasized Trump's enduring influence, despite facing legal challenges and political adversaries, as he realigns the Republican party and impacts global perspectives on leadership amid ongoing populism and institutional skepticism.

