U.S. Works to Repatriate Citizen Found in Syria

The United States is actively working to repatriate a citizen, Travis Timmerman, discovered in Syria, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken addressed the issue during his visit to Jordan, emphasizing the commitment to bringing Timmerman home.

Media reports have identified the individual as Travis Timmerman, although further details about his circumstances remain undisclosed. Blinken, during discussions in Jordan, expressed the U.S. efforts in handling the situation.

Additionally, Secretary Blinken reiterated the continuous search for American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012. The U.S. remains committed to finding Tice and is working tirelessly toward his recovery.

