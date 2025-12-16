India–Jordan Leaders Urge Stronger Trade Ties, Call for New Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and His Majesty King Abdullah II jointly addressed the India–Jordan Business Forum in Amman, marking a significant moment in the deepening economic engagement between the two nations. The event also saw the presence of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, along with Jordan’s Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Investment, reflecting the high-level commitment on both sides.

Both leaders emphasized the need to elevate business-to-business linkages and encouraged industry leaders to translate emerging opportunities into tangible growth. King Abdullah II put forth a strategic vision: leveraging Jordan’s network of Free Trade Agreements alongside India’s rising economic strength to establish a potential economic corridor linking South Asia, West Asia, and further regions. Such a corridor, he suggested, could unlock new avenues for trade, investment, and regional integration.

Strengthening a Contemporary Partnership

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India and Jordan share a vibrant, modern partnership, anchored in centuries of civilizational ties. Praising Jordan’s leadership for positioning the country as a bridge between regions and global markets, he noted that Amman has emerged as an enabler of business and innovation across the Middle East.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to this partnership, the Prime Minister proposed doubling bilateral trade to USD 5 billion within five years, calling it an achievable target given the complementary strengths of the two economies. He pointed to India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and its trajectory toward becoming the third-largest economy globally.

Modi invited Jordanian enterprises to tap into India’s robust and reliable business ecosystem—defined by a market of 1.4 billion consumers, a strong manufacturing base, and a stable and transparent policy environment. He stressed that both countries could become trusted nodes in global supply chains, particularly at a time when the world is seeking diversified and resilient economic partnerships.

Expanding Collaboration Across High-Growth Sectors

The Prime Minister spotlighted numerous areas ripe for collaboration:

Digital Public Infrastructure, IT, Fintech, Health-tech, Agri-tech: Startups from both nations were encouraged to co-develop solutions for regional and global markets.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices: India’s manufacturing capabilities and Jordan’s strategic location could together establish a supply hub for West Asia and Africa.

Agriculture, Food Processing & Cold Chain Logistics: To bolster food security and agri-value chains.

Automobiles & Green Mobility: With growing demand for clean transportation solutions in the region.

Infrastructure Development, Fertilizers & Textiles: Sectors where existing complementarities can be deepened.

Modi also underscored India’s growing focus on sustainability. Calling for enhanced cooperation in renewable energy, green financing, desalination, and water recycling, he noted that such partnerships would support long-term economic resilience for both nations.

Broad-Based Participation from Industry

The Forum drew participation from leading companies across infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, defense, textiles, and manufacturing. Representatives from FICCI and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce—who share an MoU aimed at enhancing economic cooperation—also took part, signaling institutional support for expanding bilateral trade.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to transform India–Jordan economic relations into a robust, future-ready partnership capable of contributing significantly to regional growth and global economic stability.