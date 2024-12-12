Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: A Threat to Democracy?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. Calling it a threat to parliamentary democracy, he argues it undermines state rights and requires significant constitutional amendments. Siddaramaiah warned of potential resolutions against the proposal, criticizing the Modi government’s approach.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vocally criticized the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, describing it as a serious threat to India's parliamentary democracy and federal structure. Siddaramaiah labeled the bill a 'sinister conspiracy' aimed at diminishing state rights.

He noted that his government might consult the Congress high command to pass a similar resolution opposing the proposal, as done by the Kerala government. Emphasizing the need for electoral reforms, Siddaramaiah warned that the bill could further undermine democratic foundations.

Referring to the Kerala resolution against the proposal, he expressed concerns over handling minority governments in crisis situations, urging fresh elections as the only democratic remedy. Siddaramaiah questioned the Election Commission's capacity to manage nationwide polls, accusing the Modi government of diverting attention from its shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

