Supreme Court Appoints Former Judge for Electoral Reforms

Former Supreme Court judge L Nageswara Rao has been appointed to head a committee for electoral reforms in the Supreme Court Bar Association. The committee will define eligibility criteria for elections, comprising experienced advocates. Justice Rao has discretion in selecting committee members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has named its former judge, L Nageswara Rao, to lead a committee dedicated to electoral reforms within the apex court's bar association.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan announced that Justice Rao consented to chair the committee, which will focus on establishing eligibility criteria for the executive committee elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In its February 24 order, the bench highlighted the ongoing deliberations and noted that Justice Rao will recommend reforms, guidelines, and modifications in the SCBA's electoral bye-laws. The committee will include senior advocates and experienced legal professionals who have not shown interest in contesting elections as office bearers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

