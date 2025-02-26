Supreme Court Appoints Former Judge for Electoral Reforms

The Supreme Court has named its former judge, L Nageswara Rao, to lead a committee dedicated to electoral reforms within the apex court's bar association.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan announced that Justice Rao consented to chair the committee, which will focus on establishing eligibility criteria for the executive committee elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In its February 24 order, the bench highlighted the ongoing deliberations and noted that Justice Rao will recommend reforms, guidelines, and modifications in the SCBA's electoral bye-laws. The committee will include senior advocates and experienced legal professionals who have not shown interest in contesting elections as office bearers.

