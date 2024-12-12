Contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation One Election' bill has triggered a heated political discourse nationwide. Aiming to streamline India's electoral processes, the bill proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. While BJP and its allies back the bill, asserting it will save time and costs, the opposition counters with concerns over its potential impact on democracy and federalism.

BJP leaders, such as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlight developmental delays caused by separate elections, advocating for the bill. Conversely, Congress members, including MP Jairam Ramesh, demand the bill's referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee to safeguard democratic principles. Chhattisgarh's CM echoes the bill's virtues, while other regional leaders, like Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, argue it erodes federalism and diminishes regional voices.

Despite the government's majority backing, dissenting voices call for deeper debate. Figures like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha critique the bill as a distraction from critical issues and a threat to federal integrity. With PM Modi hailing the decision as a stride towards robust democracy, the parliamentary battle line seems clearly drawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)