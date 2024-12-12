Left Menu

Contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation One Election' bill has ignited debate in India, with BJP allies supporting and opposition parties challenging it. Proponents argue it will save time and resources, while critics warn it may undermine democracy and federalism, demanding further parliamentary scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:21 IST
Contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill Sparks Political Debate
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the 'One Nation One Election' bill has triggered a heated political discourse nationwide. Aiming to streamline India's electoral processes, the bill proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. While BJP and its allies back the bill, asserting it will save time and costs, the opposition counters with concerns over its potential impact on democracy and federalism.

BJP leaders, such as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlight developmental delays caused by separate elections, advocating for the bill. Conversely, Congress members, including MP Jairam Ramesh, demand the bill's referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee to safeguard democratic principles. Chhattisgarh's CM echoes the bill's virtues, while other regional leaders, like Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, argue it erodes federalism and diminishes regional voices.

Despite the government's majority backing, dissenting voices call for deeper debate. Figures like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha critique the bill as a distraction from critical issues and a threat to federal integrity. With PM Modi hailing the decision as a stride towards robust democracy, the parliamentary battle line seems clearly drawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

