Trump's Bold Plans: Vaccines, Deportations, and Education Overhaul

In a revealing Time magazine interview, President-elect Donald Trump shed light on his controversial plans, from tackling Ukraine's missile usage to revamping education policy.

Trump criticized the use of U.S.-provided missiles by Ukraine, insisting it only escalates conflict with Russia. He expressed a willingness to reconsider childhood vaccinations if deemed unsafe and reiterated his commitment to deport migrants within legal frameworks, potentially using the military.

Additionally, Trump mentioned moving education responsibilities back to the states and vowed to safeguard access to abortion pills. The interview underscores Trump's readiness to swiftly address key policy issues upon assuming office.

(With inputs from agencies.)