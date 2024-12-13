Left Menu

Devastation in Gaza: Airstrike Heightens Tensions Amid Ceasefire Hopes

An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in central Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians, mostly civilians, escalating tensions despite hopes for a ceasefire. Officials reported over 40 wounded, mostly children. The attack underscores the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as negotiations for peace continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:29 IST
Devastation in Gaza: Airstrike Heightens Tensions Amid Ceasefire Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday left a trail of devastation in the central Gaza Strip, claiming at least 25 lives, according to Palestinian medics. The assault, which targeted a multi-storey building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also left dozens wounded, with hospitals inundated by casualties, most of them children.

The strike comes shortly after U.S. efforts at brokering a ceasefire, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressing optimism about potential peace negotiations. Despite this, the attack highlights the ongoing conflict's severe impact on civilians, with Gaza Health Ministry reports indicating a humanitarian crisis amid ongoing violence.

As international mediators engage in delicate talks, the Israeli military remains focused on dismantling Hamas, accused of operating within densely populated civilian areas. Meanwhile, aid efforts suffer amid accusations of restricted access and deteriorating conditions on the ground, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024