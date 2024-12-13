Devastation in Gaza: Airstrike Heightens Tensions Amid Ceasefire Hopes

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday left a trail of devastation in the central Gaza Strip, claiming at least 25 lives, according to Palestinian medics. The assault, which targeted a multi-storey building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also left dozens wounded, with hospitals inundated by casualties, most of them children.

The strike comes shortly after U.S. efforts at brokering a ceasefire, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressing optimism about potential peace negotiations. Despite this, the attack highlights the ongoing conflict's severe impact on civilians, with Gaza Health Ministry reports indicating a humanitarian crisis amid ongoing violence.

As international mediators engage in delicate talks, the Israeli military remains focused on dismantling Hamas, accused of operating within densely populated civilian areas. Meanwhile, aid efforts suffer amid accusations of restricted access and deteriorating conditions on the ground, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)