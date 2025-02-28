Left Menu

Cheltenham Festival Race Renamed to Honor Late Jockey Michael O'Sullivan

The Cheltenham Festival's opening race has been renamed to honor jockey Michael O'Sullivan, who died at 24 from injuries sustained during a fall. O'Sullivan had 95 wins in Ireland and Britain, including the 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. His family remarked on his legacy and talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:04 IST
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival's opening race has been renamed in tribute to jockey Michael O'Sullivan. The 24-year-old rider sustained fatal injuries following a fall in Ireland, as announced by the Jockey Club.

O'Sullivan, who rode a remarkable 95 winners across Ireland and Britain, notably claimed victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the inaugural race of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. His family expressed pride in O'Sullivan's talent and his lasting legacy within the racing world.

The decision to rename the race serves as a homage to O'Sullivan's skill, dedication, and fervor for horse racing—qualities that left an indelible mark on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

