Cheltenham Festival Race Renamed to Honor Late Jockey Michael O'Sullivan

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival's opening race has been renamed in tribute to jockey Michael O'Sullivan. The 24-year-old rider sustained fatal injuries following a fall in Ireland, as announced by the Jockey Club.

O'Sullivan, who rode a remarkable 95 winners across Ireland and Britain, notably claimed victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the inaugural race of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. His family expressed pride in O'Sullivan's talent and his lasting legacy within the racing world.

The decision to rename the race serves as a homage to O'Sullivan's skill, dedication, and fervor for horse racing—qualities that left an indelible mark on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)